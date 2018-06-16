Bay Area brewery releases ‘Lebron Tears’ IPA

SAN FRANCISCO — In a not-so-subtle jab at the Golden State Warriors’ recent sweep of Lebron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Barebottle Brewing Company in San Francisco unveiled “Lebron Tears” IPA Saturday.

“We took the tears from Sir James’ Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad!” the brewery quipped on Instagram.

The 6.5% ABV Hazy IPA is available now. Suggested food pairing? Triple Doubles.