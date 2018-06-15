Police make 4th arrest in kidnapping, Sunset Cliffs shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police have arrested a fourth person in the kidnapping and shooting of a young woman who was left for dead on the stairs at Sunset Cliffs in April.

Francisco Aranda is now accused of organizing the kidnapping of a 19-year-old named Mya, who was later taken to the cliffside stairs, shot three times and left severely injured.

Aranda is the fourth person suspected of carrying out the attack -- gang members Cesar Alvarado, Michael Pedraza and Britney Canal were all arrested for the same crime in May. The three are also accused in the murder of Chula Vista businessman Mario Serhan and a series of other crimes.

#Breaking 4th suspect arrested in kidnapping of San Diego woman shot and left for dead at #sunsetcliffs. Today, #inherownwords how she survived the ordeal @fox5sandiego only. pic.twitter.com/Ip1lkOdLu2 — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) June 15, 2018

Deputy District Attorney David Grapilon said that text messages led prosecutors to believe Aranda was the one who originally offered to pick up Mya before the brutal attack.

Aranda was arrested last week and was supposed to face a judge Thursday morning, but refused to appear in court. The other three suspects' trial has already begun -- they could face the death penalty if convicted.

Mya spoke exclusively to FOX 5 this week. You can find a description of the harrowing experience in her own words here.