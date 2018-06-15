× Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-5 near Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO – A motorist was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Barrio Logan, authorities said.

It happened about 9:25 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near the exit to Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and the transition ramp to the Coronado Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash shut down all traffic from the southbound I-5 to the Coronado Bridge for about 20 minutes, according to statements from City of Coronado officials. The two right lanes of the freeway approaching the bridge transition remained closed after 10 a.m., Caltrans officials said.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, but it was first reported as a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist who ended up unconscious on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to a CHP incident log. It was later reported that a Chrysler PT Cruiser may have been involved.