Mobile home residents on edge after Winslow II arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- The sense of security at an Encinitas mobile home park has been shaken this week, as word of the disturbing allegations against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II reaches the quiet community.

Winslow was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary last Thursday at Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park, after a resident called police to report an unfamiliar man walking into a neighbor's home.

At the time, representatives for Winslow were dismissive of the 911 call and subsequent arrest, saying the once highest-paid tight end in football would have no need to "steal anything from anyone at a trailer park." Later, they said he was researching homes for his mother.

But Winslow was arrested again Thursday on suspicion of committing a series of violent sex crimes -- and prosecutors say the football star's crime spree targeted older women, including two Park Encinitas residents.

FOX 5 returned to the mobile home park Friday, and spoke to a man who got in touch with police shortly after Winslow's first arrest, to let them know he too had seen suspicious behavior in the neighborhood. The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, had spotted a vehicle matching the description of Winslow's hanging out in the park a day before the first alleged break-in.

The resident didn't buy Winslow's explanations for hanging around the community -- now he feels his concerns have been validated.

"I've always been on everybody. Lock your doors ... If you see something, say something," he told FOX 5. "Somebody saw something and they said something and who knows -- that could have saved a life. It could have saved a terrible assault.”