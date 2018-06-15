FBI searches for ‘Skinny Bandit’ who robbed local banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities asked the public Friday for help in identifying a tall, thin thief who threatened the lives of employees and customers as he carried out two San Diego-area bank robberies over the last week.

The man, who appears to be in his mid-20s or 30s, used demand notes to rob a US Bank office in the 9400 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego late Saturday morning and a Chase Bank branch in the 1400 block of Main Street in Ramona on Tuesday afternoon, according to the FBI.

The written messages he passed included statements about shooting bank clerks and customers if the victims did not cooperate, the federal agency reported. No weapon, however, was seen during either heist.

On Thursday, the same man -- dubbed the "Skinny Bandit" by investigators -- entered a Bank of America office just down the street from the site of the second robbery, but appeared to get nervous while standing in a customer line and left without stealing any money, according to the FBI.

He is described as a 6-foot to 6-foot-6 black man who weighs 140 to 170 pounds. During the robberies, the robber wore a black baseball-style cap, a dark shirt and sunglasses. On the second two occasions, he held a bandana over his lower face while inside the targeted banks.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.