SAN DIEGO – Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her roots with her first stand-up tour in 15 years.

The talk show host and comedian will make stops in only three cities — Seattle, San Francisco and San Diego.

DeGeneres’ show, titled “An evening with Ellen Degeneres,” will be at the Balboa Theater August 10th through the 12th.

She’ll tape the final shows in Seattle for an upcoming Netflix special.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday.