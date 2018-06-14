Woman slashed across the chest with knife during scuffle

SAN DIEGO — An argument Thursday between two women in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood turned into a knifing that left one of the two with a slashed chest.

The duo’s quarrel began just before 4 p.m. in the 23100 block of Dawson Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

During the argument, the 27-year-old suspect pulled a knife, Heims said.

“The victim got scared and tried to run away but fell on the ground,” Heims said. “She rolled over and the suspect slashed her across the chest.”

The 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, while the slasher fled and hasn’t been caught, Heims said.

She is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair she wore in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.