SAN DIEGO - Police were looking Thursday for the man who robbed a girl at Belmont Park in Mission Beach.

The man confronted her as she was walking along the boardwalk just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. He grabbed her cell phone, pushed her to the ground and took off on a scooter, San Diego police said.

Police officers were investigating the robbery and asking for witnesses to come forward.

The girl was not injured but shaken up.