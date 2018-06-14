Gunman stashes cash from bank heist in 7-Eleven Big Gulp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A heavily disguised, pistol-wielding thief robbed a Hillcrest credit union office Thursday, stashing his loot in an oversize plastic soda cup before fleeing.

The robber -- who was wearing gloves, sunglasses, a knit cap, a gray hooded jacket with the cowl pulled over his head and a rubber Halloween-style mask -- confronted a teller at the Mission Federal branch in the 200 block of West Washington Street at about 9:30 a.m., according to the FBI.

The bandit pulled a silver handgun and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money, the agency reported. When the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber stuffed it into a 7-Eleven "Big Gulp" cup he was carrying, then repeated the process with a second teller.

He then walked out of the building and ran off to the west.

In addition to the rest of his identity-concealing garb, the roughly 6- feet, 200-pound thief was wearing dark pants and white running shoes. The dark-gray beanie he had on bore a San Diego State University logo, and his mask depicted the face of a pale, wrinkled old man, officials said.