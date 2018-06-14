‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Westworld’ to skip out on Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Winter is not coming to San Diego Comic-Con this year, after all.
HBO confirmed to media outlets Thursday that it will be skipping this year’s premier comics convention in July, leaving “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” fans out in the cold for now. The company said it looks forward to returning in the future, however.
This is the first year that “Game of Thrones” will not be at San Diego Comic-Con.
“Due to production schedules and air dates for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld,’ these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer,” HBO said in a statement to Variety. Kelly Lawler, an entertainment reporter for USA Today, also shared that statement on Twitter.
