Forum to address granny flat regulations

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County homeowners, architects, builders, housing advocates and Realtors are encouraged to learn more about accessory dwelling units, also called granny flats, during a public forum the South County Economic Development Council will hold Thursday.

Officials will provide tips on taking advantage of recently implemented state laws as well as pertinent regulations in San Diego and Chula Vista. They’ll also dispel common granny flat myths and misconceptions.

State housing policy analyst Greg Nickless is set to attend the forum, as are Gary Geiler and Kelly Broughton, who are development officials with the cities of San Diego and Chula Vista, respectively. Jordan Marks, a taxpayer rights advocate with the county’s Assessor/Recorder/Clerk’s office, will also attend.

The forum begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors in Chula Vista, 880 Canarios Court, Suite 100.