Former San Diego Padres pitcher stops thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACON, Ga. - Kevin Brown, who helped the San Diego Padres reach the World Series in 1998, is back in the news for fighting crime.

Bibb County Sheriff's Department in Macon, Georgia said the former MLB All-Star pitcher stopped two thieves, a 15-year-old boy and his 30-year-old brother, by hiding in the bushes, the Telegraph reported. Brown allegedly witnessed the two brothers stealing from mailboxes and held them at gunpoint until police arrived.

A lengthy interview with investigators revealed the brothers committed several thefts, authorities told the newspaper. Deputies recovered more than $3,000 in cash and more than $16,000 in checks belonging to other people, the sheriff's office stated.

Brown played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, Dodgers and Yankees during his career. He won 211 games, collected six All-Star nods and twice boasted the National League's best ERA (1996, 2000), ESPN reported.