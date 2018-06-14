DUI suspect crashes in Carmel Mountain Ranch, injuring passenger

SAN DIEGO – A 22-year-old man remained behind bars Thursday following his arrest in connection with a daytime drunken driving crash that left a 19-year-old passenger with serious facial injuries in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Daniel Kalani Warner was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail on suspicion of two felony charges — driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm, according to jail records.

Police say Warner was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage north in the 12100 block of World Trade Drive around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the roadway and hit a large Kenworth box truck that was parked and unoccupied.

A 19-year-old woman riding in the Mirage was hospitalized with serious facial injuries, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. Warner was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and arrested upon his release.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division is investigating the crash.