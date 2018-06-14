Ramona brush fire likely ignited by burning big rig, CHP says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. – A brush fire possibly ignited by a burning vehicle spread over nearly three dozen open acres in Ramona Thursday, causing minor damage to one home and threatening others before crews got the flames under control.

The blaze erupted about 11:30 a.m. off state Route 67 and Rancho Maria Avenue, east of Highland Valley Road, according to Cal Fire.

Preliminary reports indicated that it was sparked by a fire that engulfed a big rig.

At one point, authorities advised residents of nearby Etcheverry Street and Etcheverry Place, south of state Route 67, to prepare to clear out of their neighborhood if the fire continued advancing toward them.

One lane of SR-67 was closed in the area as firefighters worked to bring the flames under control. As of 12:30 p.m., crews had halted the spread of the blaze at about 35 acres. Soon thereafter, Cal Fire lifted the evacuation warning.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the smoldering burn area about one-third contained by 1:30 p.m., according to the state agency. The personnel were expected to remain in the area into the evening hours, working to fully surround the charred terrain and snuffing out hot spots.

#HopeFire [update] IC reports the fire to be 10 acres and is 5% contained. An evacuation warning is in place for both Etcheverry St and Etcheverry Pl. south of Hwy 67.

PIO is at scene. pic.twitter.com/GZ7nAJmcI5 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 14, 2018

#HopeFire [update] Fire is currently 10 acres and forward rate of spread has been stopped. One lane of Hwy 67 is open in the area of the fire. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uKhcJY5WXl — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 14, 2018