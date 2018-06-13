× Incredibles 2

At the closing credits, I was surprised to see one of the first names was John Lassiter. Earlier that day, I saw that he’s out as head of the animation department at Pixar, after sexual harassment charges. I’m not sure why the studio didn’t ax his name from this movie, with all the boycotts these days.

Disney has nothing to worry about. Families are going to flock to this (as they should), and fans of the first movie will love it. I was a bit underwhelmed, and had to listen to my wife give me crap on the ride home, since she dug it.

I did admit that the fashion character Edna, once again, was the most fun in the film. The elements of the Incredible family finding out the baby has powers were cute, and in a film that wasn’t always the most original — the elements of the husband and wife swapping roles had more originality than I thought it would.

The Incredibles came out 14 years ago, written and directed by Brad Bird. It became a Pixar classic. Bird is back on board with this (which will make me forget he did the horrible Tomorrowland). And unfortunately, it just feels like we’ve been here before. It felt formula.

The voices are all solid. Craig T. Nelson (Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible) and Holly Hunter (Helen Parr/Elastigirl) are back, and Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener are here this time as brother and sister.

The Parr family is living in the Safari Court Motel after the destruction of the family home at the end of the first film. Winston Deavor (Odenkirk) runs a telecommunications company and wants to get the band back together. Well, he wants Elastigirl anyway, to help fight crime, hoping that it will make superheroes legal again.

Bob stays at home with the kids, and learns the hard way, math homework has gotten a lot tougher over the years; and changing diapers is no piece of cake, especially when the baby is starting to show he has some super powers that are hard to deal with (especially if there are no cookies around). He finally gets so sleep-deprived (the light five o’clock shadow was funny) that he takes the kid to Edna (Bird providing the voice for her), which provides some terrific scenes.

I just can’t put my finger on why I didn’t enjoy this movie more. Perhaps it’s because I’m suffering superhero fatigue with all movies Marvel’s been feeding us. Even Samuel Jackson, as the cool Frozone, isn’t as fun. We’ve seen Jackson yell and scare us in so many other films now.

There’s a small bit about Violet starting to date, that never really goes anywhere interesting.

There are a few new superheroes — Voyd (Sophia Bush), Krushauer and Helectrix (Phil LaMarr) to name a few — that weren’t all that interesting.

It all just felt a bit outdated. It would’ve worked perfectly a few years after the original.

The visuals, as with the first, are stunning. But after two hours, I was just finding myself bored. I’m guessing the younger kids will be, too.

A few too many tropes for my tastes, but everyone else is going to love this.

2 ½ stars out of 5.