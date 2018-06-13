Police investigate connection between local eyeglasses heists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Thieves got away with as much as $50,000 worth of frames after breaking into a Kearny Mesa optometry store Wednesday morning, the business owner said.

San Diego police went to New Optix Optometry at 4898 Convoy Street after an alarm went off at 3:17 a.m. When officers arrived, the store had been ransacked and the thieves were gone.

The business owner was notified and later released surveillance video showing four men inside the store going through cases.

"They took a majority of our Kate Spade, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Calvin Klein collection," manager Janina Viloria told FOX 5. “I’m a little on edge lately ever since this happened and the small thefts that have happened lately. So I really do hope we do find them.”

Police say that another optometry shop -- this time a LensCrafters on Rancho Carmel Drive in Carmel Mountain -- was also broken into around 3:30 Wednesday morning, but investigators said it's too soon to determine whether it could be connected to the Optix burglary.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact SDPD Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299.