Window washer falls to his death from downtown building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A window washer plunged eight floors to his death while working on an East Village building Tuesday, authorities reported.

James Stinson, 61, of Jamul, fell into a courtyard in the 1100 block of J Street about 8:45 a.m., according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the worker to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident will be investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, as is standard in cases of workplace fatalities in the state.