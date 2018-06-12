Watch the Big Bay Boom July 4th fireworks show on FOX 5
-
Watch: Big Bay Boom on FOX 5
-
Watch the Big Bay Boom on FOX 5!
-
Boaters warned to watch for whale in San Diego Bay
-
Watch: Stunning sights at the Coronado Flower Show
-
Neighbors: Suspected South Bay package thief poses as steak salesman
-
-
Greg Proops takes over FOX 5 interview
-
1 year later, family hasn’t quit search for missing mother
-
Loud ‘booms’ heard in East County
-
Top 50 Comedies of the 21st Century
-
American Animals
-
-
Watch Tabitha Lipkin bungee jump live on TV
-
San Diegans report hearing loud boom
-
How the NFL draft went from a hotel ballroom to an all out spectacle