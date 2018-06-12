Watch: Big Bay Boom on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Bay will light up with the annual Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom July 4th Fireworks Show.

The 18th annual pyrotechnic show, which launches Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m., is expected to draw over 500,000 viewers to viewpoints around San Diego Bay.

People from Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego to Baja, Mexico, will be able to view the show live on television. FOX 5 San Diego and KTLA in Los Angeles will start their live programming at 8 p.m. and run through the show to 11 p.m. The show will also have choreographed music on Mighty 1090AM and MAX 105.7FM.

If you’re planning on watching the fireworks live along San Diego Bay, remember to bring your lawn chairs. Parking along San Diego Bay fills up quickly at these locations:

Avoid the crowds by using these transportation methods:

You can visit the Big Bay Boom website for viewing information, transportation options, official hotels, restaurants, dinner cruises, and other events during the festivities.

Share your favorite Independence Day pictures.