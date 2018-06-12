This dog got overheated. Now millions are watching him cool off

KINSTON, N.C. – Video posted to Facebook shows what can happen when you own a cold-weather dog on a spring day in North Carolina.

The News & Observer reported that video from Kinston, N.C. shows a Siberian husky named Mako cooling off inside an ice machine.

“I guess he smelled the ice or felt the cold air and flipped it open with his nose and got in, knowing it would feel good,” said Alice Rouse, who had just taken Mako for a run.

Rouse said when they returned home, they couldn’t find the dog – until they saw a tail hanging from the ice machine.

Video posted to Facebook of the dog in the icebox currently has nearly 11 million views.