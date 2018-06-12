Frontman reunites with Christian metal band after hiring hitman to kill wife

SAN DIEGO – The members of San Diego Christian metalcore rock band As I Lay Dying have reunited for a new record and an upcoming show here with their vocalist, TimLambesis, who made national headlines in 2013 after being arrested for hiring a hit man to murder his estranged wife.

After pleading guilty in 2014 to a felony murder solicitation charge, he served two years of a six-year prison sentence. Lambesis completed his parole requirements in 2017.

Now, he has quietly returned to the As I Lay Dying fold.

The five-man band will perform with Lambesis on Saturday at the all-ages San Diego music venue SOMA Live, according to a post on As I Lay Dying’s Facebook page and a listing on SOMA’s website. The announcement of the SOMA show follows the Friday release of a new As I Lay Dying song and video, “My Own Grave. The video now has more than 700,000 online views on YouTube.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.