Triple Crown winner Justify will return to Del Mar Racetrack

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans will get a chance to see Triple Crown winner Justify this summer.

Coming off the historic race at the Belmont Stakes, Del Mar racetrack spokeswoman Carrie Jones told FOX 5 that Justify will be stabled at the San Diego racetrack.

There is a possible he may hit the track for the $1 million Pacific Classic on August 18 at Del Mar.

Justify is scheduled to travel back to Southern California with trainer Bob Baffert in mid-June, according to ESPN.com.

The prize-winning horse has won six races in 111 days. He became the 13th Triple Crown winner.