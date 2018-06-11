Sweetwater Union High School District offers summer meals program

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Sweetwater Union High School District is offering a program to keep students fed during summer months.

From Monday, June 11 through June 29. the district will offer meals at 15 locations in the communities it serves. Sweetwater Union HSD was able to accomplish this through a program with USDA.

“We recognize that many families rely on the school meal program to provide fresh and healthy meals for their children, and this program allows us to maintain that service to families all year round,” said Sweetwater Director of Nutrition Services Eric Span.

The program allows children 18 and under to receive meals at no cost.

“Statistically, just 1 out of 7 children who qualify for free or reduced meals during the school year eats a summer lunch, and we’d like to close that gap and provide that nutrition to the communities and children that we serve,” said Span.

Below is a list of sites offering summer meals:

Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall

NCPD Community Storefront, Northeast Level 1 Mall Entrance

3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City, CA 91950

Middle Schools

Castle Park Middle: 160 Quintard Street, Chula Vista

Chula Vista Middle: 415 Fifth Avenue, Chula Vista

Granger Jr. High: 2101 Granger Avenue, National City

Hilltop Middle: 44 East J Street, Chula Vista

Mar Vista Academy: 1267 Thermal Avenue, San Diego

National City Middle: 1701 D Avenue, National City

Southwest Middle: 2710 Iris Avenue, San Diego

High Schools

Castle Park High: 1395 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista

Chula Vista High: 820 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista

Hilltop High: 555 Claire Avenue, Chula Vista

Mar Vista High: 505 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach

San Ysidro High: 5353 Airway Road, San Diego

Southwest High: 1685 Hollister Street, San Diego

Sweetwater High: 2900 Highland Avenue, National City