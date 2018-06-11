Student arrested after bringing unloaded gun to school, deputies say

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 13-year-old student was arrested Monday after allegedly bringing an unloaded handgun to his school, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A student alerted San Marcos Middle School officials that another student had a gun in his backpack, according to a news release.

After the student admitted to possessing a gun, deputies checked the backpack and found an unloaded .22 handgun.

The student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall.

Deputies said it doesn’t appear any specific threats were made against the school.