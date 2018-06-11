Pilot lands plane with damaged landing gear safely at Montgomery Field

SAN DIEGO — The pilot of a small airplane made a safe emergency landing Monday at Montgomery Field Airport, authorities reported.

The man was practicing touch-and-gos at the municipal airport when one of the landing-gear assemblies on the Piper PA28 Cherokee became damaged about 2:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

He then circled the area in a holding pattern while firefighters were dispatched to the scene, just in case emergency assistance was required for the landing.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the captain landed his plane safely, FAA Allen Kenitzer said.

No injuries were reported.