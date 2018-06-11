KGB SkyShow will follow Aztecs home opener

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University announced Monday that the 43rd annual KGB SkyShow will follow the Aztec football team’s home-opener on Saturday, Sept. 8 at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley.

The game against lower-level Football Championship Subdivision opponent Sacramento State will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with the pyrotechnic show set to begin shortly after the game ends. Special view level-only tickets for the game and fireworks show are on sale at 9 a.m. Monday online using code “SSKGB.”

Single-game tickets at all levels of the stadium for the home-opener and all other home games go on sale Aug. 1.

The Aztecs are coming off another successful season in which they finished 10-3 but lost 42-35 to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Aztecs are one of just seven teams in the country to have won at least 10 games in each of their last three seasons. They’ll open the 2018 season Friday, Aug. 31, at Stanford, before returning home for the home-opener and SkyShow.

Aztecs running back Rashaad Penny, who led the nation in rushing in 2017, graduated after last season and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 27th pick of the first round in the NFL Draft. But SDSU returns starting quarterback Christian Chapman, among other key players.

The popular SkyShow is billed by KGB as the largest pyrotechnics display west of the Mississippi River, combining fireworks with video and music. More than 46,000 fans attended last year’s Aztec game and KGB SkyShow. SDSU beat UC Davis, 38-17.

The massive fireworks show used to take place after Padres games when the Major League Baseball team still played at what was then Jack Murphy Stadium and later Qualcomm Stadium.