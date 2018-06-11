IHOP reveals mystery behind ‘IHOb’: International House of Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- IHOP announced Monday morning that the breakfast restaurant chain has a new name. It's "IHOb" International House of Burgers.

Last week, the beloved pancake provider sent Twitter into a frenzy when it announced the coming change of the brands already popular name IHOP to "IHOb." Prior to the announcement IHOP -- actually "IHOb" -- had a bit of fun with the Twittersphere sharing polls, guesses, and hilarious comebacks to what people thought the "b" in IHOb stood for.

Please don’t ruin my 21st birthday with your nonsense — Adasiah Marie 🐱🐱 (@Curious_Cat97) June 8, 2018

House of brunch ? Or breakfast 🧐 — Tåhj 🌊 (@_GroovyKing) June 9, 2018

International House of BBQ — ShabbyChic🐘ElephantAdvocate🐘 (@CupcakePond) June 8, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

IHOP wants to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast and brunch.