Gas prices drop for fourth consecutive day

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the fourth consecutive day Monday, falling one-tenth of a cent for the second straight day to $3.743.

The average gas price has either fallen or remained unchanged every day over the past week, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Experts predicted last week the recent run of decreases would continue.

“Oil prices have dropped in the last couple of weeks as local gasoline supplies have risen, setting up conditions for pump prices to drop,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

But overall, the price is still 62.1 cents above what it was at the start of the year. Monday’s average gas price is 1.2 cents less than a week ago but 4.1 cents more than one month ago and 74.4 cents more than on this date last year.

San Diego County’s average gas price is also 2 cents more than the state average and 82.2 cents more than the national average.