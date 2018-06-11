Young woman arrested after crashing into parked cars, house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars Monday morning and accused of crashing into a half-dozen vehicles, two trees and a home while allegedly drunken driving in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood, police said.

Sole Lorea Harlin was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez and jail records. She was being held Monday morning in lieu of $2,500 bail.

According to police and witnesses, Harlin allegedly struck at least six parked vehicles a little after midnight while driving an SUV down Denver Street. One witness told reporters at the scene that Harlin drove one way, crashing into several cars, then did a U-turn and headed back toward her initial path of destruction, hitting several more vehicles and trees before crashing into a fence and house.

Witnesses said Harlin appeared to be trying to put the SUV back into gear when several neighbors who heard the commotion from their homes came outside and ensured she couldn't leave, if she tried.

Harlin was apparently uninjured in the series of crashes, and patrol officers administered a field sobriety test when they arrived. The 20-year-old was booked into the Las Colinas women's jail in Santee just after 3 a.m., jail records showed. She was tentatively scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Residents said this is the second time in a week that a suspected drunk driver has hit cars in the area.