Tourist pulls driver from car dangling from SoCal parking garage

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A tourist rescued a woman from her car as it dangled precariously off the side of a multi-story parking garage in Santa Monica late Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred sometime before 10:30 a.m. in Parking Structure 5, which is located in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department. The structure is adjacent to the Third Street Promenade and roughly across the street from Santa Monica Place.

Fire Capt. Patrick Nulty told KTLA the driver, a woman in her 60s, inadvertently was parking in a space when she inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake. That nearly propelled the vehicle off the fifth floor of the structure, but safety cables that serve as a barrier prevented the car from plummeting off, he said

A bystander helped open the door and managed to get the woman out the dangling car.

“There was … probably a 3-foot gap between where the passenger door was to where she could be pulled over to the fifth floor,” Nulty said, describing the dangerous conditions. He added the gap was basically a “straight shot down.”

The bystander, described only as a tourist, didn’t want any recognition and quickly left the scene.

The woman was unharmed but shaken up.