Brush fires break out near East County casino

CAMPO, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish two brush fires in Campo.

The fires are off Church Road and Old Highway 80, near Golden Acorn Casino.

One fire is nine acres and another is a one-acre spot fire, for a total of 10 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Crews worked overnight to increase containment to 70 percent as of about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire San Diego officials said.

At least one structure is potentially threatened by the flames.

Church Road has been closed between Highway 94 and Old Highway 80. People are asked to avoid the area.

#ChurchFire [update] IC reports the fire to 5 acres, 0% contained, 1 structure threatened, 1 person self evacuated, Church Rd is closed from Hwy 94 to Old Hwy 80, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LwXhGp3MKl — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2018

