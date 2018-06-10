Woman stabbed after offering man Gatorade

SAN DIEGO — A woman was stabbed with a knife when she tried to offer a beverage to a man she saw rummaging through a shopping cart near Naval Base San Diego late Saturday, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, was walking along Main Street near Vesta Street in the Shelltown neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m. when she spotted the man going through the cart and offered him a Gatorade, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

The man spun around from the shopping cart, kicked the woman in the leg and stabbed her in the hip with a knife, Heims said.

Police were called to the scene and found the suspect, who was identified as 59-year-old William Wilson, still in the area. He was arrested and taken to San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held Sunday in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, and she was treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.