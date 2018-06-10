Local restaurant serves special dish to fundraise for suicide prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In light of chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain's tragic death this week, the Cloak & Petal restaurant in Little Italy is donating every penny they make on a special dish to suicide prevention efforts.

The "Smoked Angry Octopus" is 22 dollars at the India Street eatery, and the owners say they'll send the proceeds from every plate they sell from Sunday through Tuesday to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Co-owner Cesar Vallin told FOX 5 that Bourdain's passing has made a personal impact on him, as someone who has had his own mental health struggles. "I've battled with depression for almost 10 years," Vallin said. "I have to battle with it daily, but at the end of the day, we have to show up to our own lives."

And now his restaurant is doing its part to provide support for those in need -- one delicious dish at a time.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.