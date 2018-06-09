Motorcyclist trapped under Mustang in fatal crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash with a Mustang on Interstate 8 near University Heights, police said.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the freeway just before 3 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP told FOX 5 the male motorcyclist had been riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when he crashed and was ejected from his bike. Sources at the scene said the man became trapped under a Ford Mustang.

All lanes of the westbound freeway were re-opened at 6:06 a.m.