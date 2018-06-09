Large brush fire threatens LA County homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A wildfire, dubbed the South Fire burning in Los Angeles County was 50 percent contained Sunday, said LA County officials.
Only residents with proper identification were able to enter some streets as of Sunday afternoon.
The large brush fire ignited on a hot, windy day in Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon.
The City of Santa Clarita tweeted that the blaze, which broke out in a canyon area near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5, had grown to about 175 acres by early evening.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department had earlier issued evacuations for more than 10 streets in the area as air and ground crews from LA County Fire and other agencies fought the blaze. Smoke and flames could be seen within feet of backyards -- officials said about 200 structures were in danger at the height of the fire.