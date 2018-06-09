Large brush fire threatens LA County homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- A wildfire, dubbed the South Fire burning in Los Angeles County was 50 percent contained Sunday, said LA County officials.

Good Morning Everyone! #SouthFire UPDATE in Santa Clarita as of 7am the Fire is 50% contained & at 175 acres. Big Thank You to all the residents for their patience. IDs are still being checked by #LASD. Some areas are still flaring up @LACoFDPIO @SCVSHERIFF pic.twitter.com/u7C4uoNIjF — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 10, 2018

Only residents with proper identification were able to enter some streets as of Sunday afternoon.

#SouthFire Local Update: the following streets remain secured by #LASD & open to residents with ID only. La Salle Canyon Rd - White Oak- Valley Oak -Ebelden Ave- Creekside Dr- Mentry Dr We will keep you updated with any changes and thank everyone for their patience this weekend pic.twitter.com/bSbHDpWDmF — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) June 10, 2018

The large brush fire ignited on a hot, windy day in Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon.

The City of Santa Clarita tweeted that the blaze, which broke out in a canyon area near Calgrove Boulevard and Interstate 5, had grown to about 175 acres by early evening.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department had earlier issued evacuations for more than 10 streets in the area as air and ground crews from LA County Fire and other agencies fought the blaze. Smoke and flames could be seen within feet of backyards -- officials said about 200 structures were in danger at the height of the fire.