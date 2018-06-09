Sonic’s pickle juice slushies debut Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the category of stories we didn’t expect to write today: Pickle-lovers rejoice, Sonic unveils their all-new pickle juice slushes on Monday.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness 😏🥒😎 — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

Not sure if they’ll suit you? Never fear, Food & Wine magazine got a special sneak peek at the new drink from Sonic’s Oklahoma City headquarters. Here’s what reviewer Maria Yagoda had to say:

“Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone. Our only gripe is that the slush is a bit too sweet, as if overcorrecting for the acidity, but maybe this is what has to happen for America to acclimate to—and embrace—pickle-flavored soft drink.”

For those who end up loving this chartreuse-colored concoction, its worth noting Sonic’s policy of gladly adding the syrup to any other item on the menu.