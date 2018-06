RAMONA, Calif. — A fire damaged a small outbuilding in Ramona Saturday, a fire official said.

The fire broke out about 10:20 a.m. on Ashley Road near Progress Lane, according to Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Issac Sanchez.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the outbuilding, and had it knocked down by about 10:50 a.m.

Sanchez said he had no information on the extent of the damage to the structure.

No injuries were reported.