Man burned when aerosol can near stove overheats, explodes

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man in an Oceanside home accidentally ignited an aerosol can in his kitchen and had to be taken to a hospital with burn injuries Saturday, police said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garfield Street, Oceanside police Sgt. Marco Mendoza said.

The man had been trying to cook and blew up the aerosol can, which, had been on top of his stove, according to Mendoza. The man sustained burns and was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The flash explosion failed to cause any significant damage to the home, and no one else was injured, Mendoza said.

There was no immediate word on the man’s condition.