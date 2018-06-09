Bank robber escapes police with cash in hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man robbed a US Bank in Mira Mesa and escaped on foot Saturday, police said.

Officials say the suspect approached a bank teller in the 9400 block of Mira Mesa Blvd. just before 11 a.m. with a demand note. The teller followed orders and gave the robber an unspecified amount of cash.

The man then took back the demand note and left the bank on foot. Police are unsure what direction he fled in.

San Diego Police describe the suspect as a mixed race, Hispanic and Black male in his 30's, with a thin build and shaved head. He was wearing a grey shirt, grey pants and had a black cloth covering his face.