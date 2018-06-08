Teen driver rescued from burning car after police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl was pulled from a fiery car crash after a short police chase in National City early Friday, police said.

An officer attempted to stop an SUV at 7-Eleven on Highland Avenue near 24th Street around midnight, according to the National City Police Department. Two passengers of the vehicle jumped out and the driver took off.

The unidentified driver sped through an intersection at 16th Street, misjudged the turn and lost control of the SUV, police said. The vehicle rolled and hit an electrical transformer in front of National City Fire Department's Station 34 near Kimball park igniting a raging, gas-fueled fire.

“[Officers] didn’t hesitate and pulled the young lady from the vehicle and got her medical attention really quick,” a NCPD officer said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The city building didn’t have gas and gas Friday morning, but was using a backup generator.

The 1400 block to the 1600 block of D Avenue was expected to be closed until 3 p.m. to repair the gas line and transformer, NCPD stated. Drivers should avoid the area.