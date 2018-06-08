Report ranks San Diego’s most dangerous road for cyclists

SAN DIEGO — Roads across the country can be a treacherous place for cyclists, with nearly half a million injured each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A recent study by the Chicago law firm Rubens Kress & Mulholland analyzed data from large cities across the nation to find the most dangerous stretches of road for bikers based on bike collisions, injuries and fatalities.

For San Diego, the most accident-prone path was along University Avenue from Hillcrest to North Park.

The City of San Diego seems to agree — newly paved roads and dedicated bike lanes along University have been central to the city’s push to become more bike-friendly. The new measures haven’t thrilled everyone, though: business owners along the same stretch of road say new bike paths have reduced customer parking and hurt sales.

