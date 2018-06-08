Padres pitcher suspended for domestic violence incident

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension for the rest of the 2018 season, MLB officials announced Friday.

Torres violated MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, according to the league.

The suspension stems back to a December incident in which Torres was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes after allegedly brandishing a semiautomatic handgun at a woman inside a Phoenix home the two shared.

In a statement, Commissioner Rob Manfred said that “Mr. Torres violated the policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the balance of the season.”

The Padres tweeted their support for the decision a short time later.

