Man suffers serious back injury in fall from bicycle

SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old man suffered serious back injuries Friday when he fell off his bicycle in Birdland.

The man was riding his bicycle southbound in the 6200 block of Mission Center Road at 6:26 p.m. when he lost control for an unknown reason and fell off the bicycle onto the ground, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Helms.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Helms said. His name was not released.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the accident.