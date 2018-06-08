Golden State Warriors sweep NBA finals

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Kevin Durant #35 after they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Golden State Warriors clinched their third NBA championship title in four years with a decisive 108-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
The Warriors swept the finals in four games, winning the championship for the second year in a row.