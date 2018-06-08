Encinitas woman went to Padres game, left a social media sensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The most talked about woman in sports right now doesn't play for any team, but she can catch a baseball and chug a beer.

Encinitas resident Gabrielle DiMarco, 23, became a social media darling after a ball landed in her beer Tuesday night at the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves game.

The Cal-State San Marcos student said she heard the foul ball whizz by her head, bounce around behind her, and it landed in her cup of beer.

“I’m sitting there talking to my best friend at the game and drinking my Sculpin when the ball whizzed up behind me and I thought ‘Oh my God I’m going to get hit the head.’ Then, it went perfectly in my cup,” DiMarco said.

DiMarco said everyone around her chanted chug! Chug! Chug! so she figured she might as well, and she did.

San Diego Padres posted the video to Twitter and DiMarco says her account has blown up, too.