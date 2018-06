Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Fire crews battled a brush fire near Country Club Drive in Escondido Thursday.

The fire grew to just under 4 acres before Rancho Santa Fe Fire District announced they had stopped its forward progress. Cal Fire tweeted that no structures were threatened.

RSF Fire said crews will remain on scene for several hours to mop up any hot spots. The brush burned along Country Club Drive near Harmony Grove Village Parkway.

The fire is out, but the clean up just beginning. Some #Escondido homeowners are left mopping up after #brushfirebreaksout.

Nearly 4 acres burned. The #firefight and what they're saying about the mess @fox5sandiego #clubfire #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/JCidc5zvDR — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) June 7, 2018