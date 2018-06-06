Woman crossing street hit by SUV

SAN DIEGO — An SUV struck and gravely injured a woman in a Normal Heights intersection Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was crossing Adams Avenue at Cherokee Avenue when the 2009 Ford Escape struck her at about 2:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the woman to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of life-threatening head trauma, Officer John Buttle said.

The 45-year-old driver was cooperative with investigators. He was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Buttle said.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.