Woman catches foul ball in her beer — then chugs it!

SAN DIEGO – A baseball fan enjoying a cold beer at the Braves-Padres game became a legend after catching a foul ball in her cup.

Gabby DiMarco got a little more than she bargained for when a foul ball plopped into her beer. Yet the best part was the moment she started chugging the full beer with the baseball inside.

San Diego Padres posted video of it on Twitter Tuesday night.