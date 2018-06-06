SWAT standoff in Golden Hill ends with teen in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A teenager was taken into custody Wednesday night after a SWAT standoff in Golden Hill.

Police said a teenager was barricaded inside a home near 30th Street and Broadway around 6 p.m., said San Diego police Sgt. Edward Zwibel.. SWAT was called to the scene around three hours later.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

FOX 5 was told the teenager was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon from Tuesday night.

Police closed off streets in the area during the standoff.