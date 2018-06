Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Marines reopened the main gate at Camp Pendleton Wednesday after closing it to both incoming and outgoing traffic so they could deal with an "erratic driver," base officials said.

Security guards closed the gate around 12:30 p.m. They detained the driver and were searching the vehicle. They cleared the area and shut down the gate during the investigation.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the base tweeted the main gate had been reopened.

Camp Pendleton Main Gate (Vandergroft Blvd.) closed to inbound and outbound traffic due to police activity. More information will be posted as it becomes available. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 6, 2018

The main gate is now OPEN.

A driver approached the main gate around 1230 p.m. acting

erratically. Military security personnel at the gate detained the

driver, closed the gate, and checked the vehicle before clearing the area.

The driver is being questioned by Camp Pen PD. pic.twitter.com/4mgEvVGCZL — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 6, 2018